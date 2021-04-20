Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

