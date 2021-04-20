Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. 3,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,241. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.