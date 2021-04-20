Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.24. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

