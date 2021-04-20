Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.