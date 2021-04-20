Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.04 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 70.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.