Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $46.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NRIX opened at $29.32 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

