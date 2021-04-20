National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

