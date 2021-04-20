Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,870,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 64,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

