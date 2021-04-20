FY2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lifted by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.