Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

