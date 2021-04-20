FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BK stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

