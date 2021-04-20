Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

TD opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

