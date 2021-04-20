Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $83.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

