Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

