Cardinal Capital Management Buys 86 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

CACI International stock opened at $262.46 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

