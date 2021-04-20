Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NFLX opened at $558.78 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

