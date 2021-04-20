Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $274.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.