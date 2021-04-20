Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

