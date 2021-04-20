Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.29.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.