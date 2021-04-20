Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

