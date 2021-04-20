Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

