Short Interest in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Decreases By 21.7%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UI stock opened at $280.64 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

