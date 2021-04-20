Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.01 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

