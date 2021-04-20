Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.