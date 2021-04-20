Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $56.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

