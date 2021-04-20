Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

