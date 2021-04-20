THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $14.16 or 0.00025197 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $274.98 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00278853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00654849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,122.69 or 0.99885921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.81 or 0.00891322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00181770 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,097,776 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

