Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

