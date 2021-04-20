BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $4.59 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $27.89 million and $12.36 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00278853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00654849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,122.69 or 0.99885921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.81 or 0.00891322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BHDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.