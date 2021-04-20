Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $170.55 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

