Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,315 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.