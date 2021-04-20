Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,985,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,493,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,405,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $148.42.

