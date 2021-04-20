Analysts Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xerox by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xerox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

