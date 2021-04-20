Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $25.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.40 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.04 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.43 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $497.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

