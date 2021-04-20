Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

