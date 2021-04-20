Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 6,914 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

