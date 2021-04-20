Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

