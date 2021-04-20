Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

