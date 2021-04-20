Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

