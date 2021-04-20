IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in IDEX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

