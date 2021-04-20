Baugh & Associates LLC Acquires 12,419 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

