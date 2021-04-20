Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

