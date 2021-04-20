Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $516.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

