M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

