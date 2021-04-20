The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

