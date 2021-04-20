Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

