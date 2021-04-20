Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.53). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($5.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.97) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,394 shares of company stock worth $1,191,637. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALBO opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

