Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$249.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$249.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$175.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.10. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$117.30 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

