Analysts Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) PT at €36.33

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.33 ($42.75).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIGHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.