Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

OPRT opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

